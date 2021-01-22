EWU seeks revenge on N. Colorado

Eastern Washington (3-6, 2-2) vs. Northern Colorado (8-6, 5-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington seeks revenge on Northern Colorado after dropping the first matchup in Greeley. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 21, when Eastern Washington made only three 3-pointers on 16 attempts while the Bears hit 13 of 30 behind the arc en route to the 78-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Tyler Robertson have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team's scoring this year and 87 percent of all Eagles points over the team's last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Bears have scored 67.9 points per game and allowed 66.6 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 65.5 points scored and 73 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GROVES: T. Groves has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Eastern Washington is 0-6 when it allows at least 69 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Northern Colorado has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 45 of 86 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-best rate in the nation. The Northern Colorado defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25