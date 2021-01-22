BYU looks to extend streak vs Pepperdine

Pepperdine (6-6, 2-1) vs. Brigham Young (12-3, 3-1)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pepperdine. In its last five wins against the Waves, Brigham Young has won by an average of 16 points. Pepperdine's last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, a 99-83 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have combined to account for 47 percent of Brigham Young's scoring this season. For Pepperdine, Colbey Ross, Kene Chukwuka and Jade' Smith have collectively scored 40 percent of the team's points this year, including 46 percent of all Waves points over their last five.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Waves have scored 78.3 points per game to West Coast opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 73.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Ross has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. Ross has accounted for 14 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Pepperdine is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Cougars are 2-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25