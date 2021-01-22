Philadelphia visits Boston after van Riemsdyk’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-1, first in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (2-1-1, fifth in the East Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Philadelphia after James van Riemsdyk scored two goals in the Flyers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Boston finished 14-6-3 in division games and 22-4-9 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Bruins scored 227 total goals last season while averaging 3.2 per game.

Philadelphia went 16-4-4 in division play and 16-15-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 2.6 goals on 28.5 shots per game last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Philippe Myers: out (rib), Sean Couturier: out (chest).