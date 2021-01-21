Sports

Canadiens beat Canucks 7-3, add to season-opening road run

The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) fails to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) fails to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby (49) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD AP
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Tyler Toffoli had two more goals and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens became the first NHL team in 46 years to open a season with at least a point in five straight road games, beating the Vancouver Canucks 7-3 on Thursday night.

A night after scoring a hat trick in a shootout loss to the Canucks, Toffoli helped the Canadiens improve to 3-0-2. The Los Angeles Kings also accomplished the five-game road feat to start the 1974-75 season.

The Canadiens and Canucks will complete the three-game series Saturday, ending Montreal's season-opening trip.

Joel Armia had two goals and two assists, and Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 14 saves for his 150th NHL victory.

Bo Horvat scored twice for Vancouver, Brandon Sutter had a goal, and Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.

Tyler Myers had two assists for the Canucks, but also took a major penalty for a checking to the head on Armia late in the third period to go along with three minors.

  Comments  

Sports

Cool scores 17 to lead Idaho St. past Portland St. 64-57

January 21, 2021 11:46 PM

Sports

Shabazz leads San Francisco past Santa Clara 73-50

January 21, 2021 11:41 PM

Sports

Johnson sinks winning FTs, N. Colorado beats E. Washington

January 21, 2021 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service