Sports

Minor carries Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson 62-51

The Associated Press

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.

Mykel Derring scored a career-high 19 points and Jordan Minor tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 62-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Mikey Watkins added 10 points for Merrimack (2-3, 2-3 Northeast Conference). .Ziggy Reid had seven rebounds.

Brandon Powell had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (2-7, 1-2). John Square Jr. added 11 points.

The teams play again Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

UConn pulls away from Tennessee late to win

January 21, 2021 8:56 PM

Sports

Trimble Jr. leads Akron over Cent. Michigan 81-67

January 21, 2021 8:52 PM

Sports

Jones, Brockington help Penn St. to 1st Big Ten win, 75-67

January 21, 2021 8:47 PM

Sports

No. 21 Northwestern women beat Illinois 73-54

January 21, 2021 8:43 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service