Hamlet, N. Texas visit ODU

North Texas (7-5, 3-1) vs. Old Dominion (8-4, 4-2)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Javion Hamlet and North Texas will face Malik Curry and Old Dominion. Hamlet is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Curry has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell, James Reese and Rubin Jones have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 82 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Monarchs have allowed only 66.2 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73.6 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over his last five games. He's also made 91.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 63.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 26 assists on 63 field goals (41.3 percent) across its past three games while North Texas has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

CLAMPING DOWN: Old Dominion's defense has forced 13.5 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 17 takeaways over its last five games.

