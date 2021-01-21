Oakland looks to extend streak vs Detroit

Detroit (3-7, 2-4) vs. Oakland (5-12, 5-5)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. In its last nine wins against the Titans, Oakland has won by an average of 9 points. Detroit's last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2017, a 93-88 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Detroit has been fueled by senior leadership while Oakland has depended on freshmen this year. For the Titans, seniors Antoine Davis, Bul Kuol, Matt Johnson, Marquell Fraser and Noah Waterman have collectively accounted for 82 percent of the team's scoring, including 89 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Jalen Moore, Trey Townsend and Micah Parrish have combined to score 46 percent of Oakland's points this season.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 75.9 points per game and allowed 79 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 69.8 points scored and 88.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Moore has either made or assisted on 69 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked second in the Horizon with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25