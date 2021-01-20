Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Winthrop (14-0, 11-0) vs. Presbyterian (3-6, 1-4)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its 17th straight conference win against Presbyterian. Winthrop's last Big South loss came against the Hampton Pirates 87-81 on Feb. 22, 2020. Presbyterian lost 72-58 loss at home to Winthrop in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Eagles points over the team's last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Blue Hose have given up only 65.4 points per game to Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 76 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Vaudrin has accounted for 41 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. Vaudrin has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Presbyterian is 0-5 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last five road games, scoring 87.4 points, while allowing 71.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 83.2 points per game, the 18th-highest figure in Division I. Presbyterian has only averaged 64.3 points per game, which ranks 259th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25