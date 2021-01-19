Nuga scores 23 to lead Kent State over Buffalo 84-81

Mike Nuga had 23 points as Kent State narrowly defeated Buffalo 84-81 on Tuesday.

Kent State led 47-26 at halftime, but trailed 81-75 with 2:02 remaining. Nuga tied it at 81 on a layup and he made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 14 seconds.

Justyn Hamilton had 16 points for Kent State (7-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tervell Beck added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Malique Jacobs had seven rebounds and six assists.

Buffalo totaled 55 second-half points, a season high.

Josh Mballa had 22 points and seven steals for the Bulls (5-5, 3-3). Jeenathan Williams added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu had 19 points. Jayvon Graves, who was second on the Bulls in scoring coming into the contest with 17 points per game, scored only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

