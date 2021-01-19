Rhode Island, Duquesne meet in conference play

Rhode Island (7-7, 4-3) vs. Duquesne (3-5, 2-4)

Kerr Fitness Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays host to Rhode Island in an A10 matchup. Rhode Island blew out George Mason by 20 at home on Saturday. Duquesne lost 62-48 on the road to Saint Bonaventure on Friday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Marcus Weathers, Tavian Dunn-Martin, Michael Hughes and Sincere Carry have collectively accounted for 62 percent of Duquesne's scoring this season including 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Rhode Island scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dukes have given up just 63 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up in non-conference play.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 23.8 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dukes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Duquesne has 39 assists on 61 field goals (63.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25