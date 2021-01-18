Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision

FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Houston Astros' Josh Reddick during the eighth inning of Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo. The Chicago White Sox have finalized a $54 million, three-year deal with Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks, another big move as they set their sights on a championship run. The deal was announced Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Liam Hendriks has a full no-trade provision through October in his $54 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

For the year after that, through October 2022, the closer can submit a list of 10 teams he can't be traded to without his consent. From November 2022 through the end of the contract, he can submit a list of five teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

Hendriks gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable this July 1, and salaries of $11 million this year, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox have an unusual $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout, and if the option is not exercised, the buyout would be due in 10 payments of $1.5 million each July 1 2024-33.

If Hendriks is traded, the option year would become guaranteed.

Chicago announced his agreement Friday.