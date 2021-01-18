Shuler, Ole Miss visit Miss. St.

Mississippi (6-6, 1-4) vs. Mississippi State (9-5, 4-2)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Devontae Shuler and Mississippi will go up against D.J. Stewart Jr. and Mississippi State. The senior Shuler is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games. Stewart, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Mississippi State's Stewart has averaged 17.4 points while Tolu Smith has put up 13.8 points and nine rebounds. For the Rebels, Shuler has averaged 14.1 points and 4.3 assists while Romello White has put up 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shuler has accounted for 44 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mississippi is 0-6 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi has scored 63 points per game and allowed 73 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Mississippi defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.3 percent of all possessions, the 10th-best rate in the country. Mississippi State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.1 percent through 14 games (ranking the Bulldogs 258th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25