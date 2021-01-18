Miami, Syracuse meet in conference play

Miami (6-6, 2-5) vs. Syracuse (7-4, 1-3)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays host to Miami in an ACC matchup. Miami is coming off a big 78-72 win in its last outing over then-No. 16 Louisville. Syracuse lost 96-76 at Pittsburgh in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Miami's Isaiah Wong, Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wong has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. Wong has accounted for 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Orange are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hurricanes are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 1-6 when opponents exceed 64 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Orange have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Syracuse has 47 assists on 82 field goals (57.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Miami has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is rated second among ACC teams with an average of 79.2 points per game.

