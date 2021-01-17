Vrankic leads Santa Clara past San Diego 69-63

Josip Vrankic scored 15 points with 12 rebounds as Santa Clara held off San Diego 69-63 on Sunday.

Guglielmo Caruso added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos. Jalen Williams had 15 points for Santa Clara (8-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference).

Vladimir Pinchuk had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Toreros (1-5, 0-2), who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before coming within five with 1:26 to play. The double-double was Pinchuk's first of the season.

Finn Sullivan added 13 points and six rebounds. Jared Rodriguez had 11 points.

San Diego had not played, or even held five-on-five practices, since Dec. 31, and was playing just its second home game of the season.

