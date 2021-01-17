MATCHDAY: Milan eyes top spot; resurgent Arsenal v Newcastle

AC Milan team goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, back, players Kalulu, from second left, Rafael Leao, Hakan Calhanoglu, Diogo Dalot, Brahim Diaz, far left, and Jens Petter Hauge, right, celebrate winning the game at the Italian Cup, round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro Stadium in Milan Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP) AP

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

AC Milan needs at least a draw at Cagliari to reclaim first place outright in Serie A, although there are coronavirus concerns ahead of the Rossoneri's trip to Sardinia. Milan delayed its trip to Cagliari from Sunday to Monday amid reports that Milan players had tested positive for COVID-19. Inter Milan's win over Juventus on Sunday moved the Nerazzurri level on points with Milan.

ENGLAND

Steve Bruce will go head-to-head with Mikel Arteta hoping to follow in his footsteps when Newcastle plays away at Arsenal. Bruce has presided over a run of eight games in all competitions without a win for Newcastle, adding to pressure on the manager. By contrast, Arteta has stopped the rot at Arsenal in recent weeks having gone unbeaten in five matches. The Gunners have risen to 11th place in the Premier League and into the fourth round of the FA Cup after knocking out Newcastle. “At the minute, results haven’t been good enough for us,” Bruce said. “A few weeks ago, it was Arteta ... it is part and parcel of the Premier League. If you don’t get enough results, then unfortunately that’s the way it is these days and we have to accept it, then you come under pressure." Newcastle last won in the league on Dec. 12 to sit seven points above the relegation zone in 15th place.