Northeastern tops College of Charleston 68-66

Jahmyl Telfort came off the bench to score 16 points, reserve Chris Doherty scored on a tipin with 15.2 seconds to go and Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 68-66 on Sunday.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (7-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tyson Walker added 10 points and six assists.

Walters tied the game with a step-back jumper from the foul line with 1:01 to play and then Telfort blocked Brenden Tucker's shot on the other end. Walker went in for a layup and missed but Doherty was there for the rebound.

Zep Jasper's contested shot missed in the closing seconds and Osinachi Smart couldn't get a tip to go for the Cougars.

College of Charleston scored 20 points in the first half, a season low to trail 34-20.

Tucker had 20 points for the Cougars (5-8, 3-3). Payton Willis added 10 points. Jasper had 10 points.

Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

