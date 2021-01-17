Tarleton State pays visit to Weber State

Tarleton State (2-6) vs. Weber State (5-3)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State goes up against Weber State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Weber State beat Yellowstone Christian by 80 points at home, while Tarleton State fell 73-67 at California Baptist.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Weber State's Isiah Brown has averaged 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Zahir Porter has put up 12.4 points. For the Texans, Montre' Gipson has averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Konstantin Dotsenko has put up 8.9 points.MIGHTY MONTRE': Gipson has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 59: Tarleton State is 0-6 when it allows at least 59 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 59.

TWO STREAKS: Tarleton State has scored 63.8 points per game and allowed 74.5 over its four-game road losing streak. Weber State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 91.8 points while giving up 59.8.

TENACIOUS TEXANS: Tarleton State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.1 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has dropped to 22.2 percent during the team's four-game losing skid, however.

