Vermont looks to extend streak vs Maine

Maine (2-6, 2-5) vs. Vermont (6-3, 6-3)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 22nd straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. In its last 21 wins against the Black Bears, Vermont has won by an average of 20 points. Maine's last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2013, a 71-68 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Vermont's Ryan Davis has averaged 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while Ben Shungu has put up 10.3 points and five rebounds. For the Black Bears, Stephane Ingo has averaged 10 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up 11.4 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Catamounts have scored 73.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up against non-conference competition.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 50 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Maine is 0-6 when it allows at least 62 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Vermont is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or less. The Catamounts are 0-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts 14th among Division I teams. The Maine offense has averaged 52.3 points through eight games (ranked 296th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25