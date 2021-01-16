Wong scores 30, leads Miami over No. 16 Louisville 78-72

Louisville center Dre Davis (14) drives to the basket as Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) defends, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Isaiah Wong had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Miami beat No. 16 Louisville 78-72 on Saturday night to end an 18-game skid against ranked opponents.

Matt Cross scored 16 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. The previous time the Hurricanes (6-6, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) topped a ranked foe was at No. 9 North Carolina in February of 2018.

Louisville (9-2, 4-1) rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit and got within 68-64 on Matt Slazinski’s three free throws with 2:21 remaining. Cross’ 3-pointer with 1:29 left gave Miami another seven-point margin.

Carlik Jones scored 25 points and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 18 points for the Cardinals.

After allowing 18 3-pointers in a 84-62 loss Tuesday at Boston College, Miami limited Louisville to 3-of-20 from behind the arc. The Cardinals missed their first 11 3-pointers until Withers’ conversion 6:32 into the second half.

Wong’s jumper with 5:29 remaining capped an 18-4 run and gave the Hurricanes their largest lead of the first half at 25-12. Miami led 33-21 at halftime after Cross’ 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Because of two home postponements, the Cardinals completed a stretch of four-of-five conference road games Saturday. The Cardinals last encountered a similar stretch in 1994-95, when they played in the Metro Conference.

Miami: Senior point guard Chris Lykes missed his 10th consecutive game because of a left ankle injury. Lykes, the Hurricanes leading scorer as a junior and a pre-season second team All-ACC, has been sidelined since Dec. 4. Miami also played without starting guard Kameron McGusty, who is out with a right hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals open a three-game homestand against Florida State on Monday night.

Miami: The Hurricanes will visit Syracuse Tuesday night.