Henderson lifts Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 88-53

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Harrison Henderson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to an 88-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Ahsante Shivers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 12 points and Jayden Saddler distributed eight assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Lions (3-9, 2-1) and Joshuwan Johnson scored 16.

