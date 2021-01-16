Sports

Omier carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 93-72

The Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ark.

Norchad Omier had a season-high 22 points plus 17 rebounds as Arkansas State romped past Louisiana-Monroe 93-72 on Saturday.

Caleb Fields had 19 points for Arkansas State (5-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Marquis Eaton added 17 points and 10 assists. Keyon Wesley had 13 points.

Koreem Ozier had 18 points for the Warhawks (4-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Russell Harrison added 18 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Gonzales had 16 points.

