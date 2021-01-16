Smoots scores 14 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 75-61

Sports

MOSCOW, Idaho

Matt Johnson II had 18 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 75-61 on Saturday.

Tre’Shon Smoots, Kur Jockuch and Bodie Hume had 14 points apiece for Northern Colorado (7-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference).Jockuch added seven rebounds.

Scott Blakney tied a career high with 23 points for the Vandals (0-11, 0-8), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games. Damen Thacker added 13 points.

Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday.

