CSUB looks to extend streak vs Hawaii

Cal State Bakersfield (8-4, 4-1) vs. Hawaii (3-2, 1-2)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield looks for its fifth straight conference win against Hawaii. Cal State Bakersfield's last Big West loss came against the Long Beach State Beach 90-89 on Jan. 1. Hawaii lost 60-55 loss at home to Cal State Bakersfield in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The Roadrunners have been led by their senior tandem of De'Monte Buckingham and Taze Moore. Buckingham is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Moore is putting up 9.4 points per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been led by seniors Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie, who are averaging 13.6 and 14.8 points, respectively.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 70.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DE'MONTE: Buckingham has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Roadrunners have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has an assist on 28 of 74 field goals (37.8 percent) across its past three outings while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.4 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game and 16.4 per game against conference foes.

