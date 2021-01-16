Sports

Los Angeles faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Indiana as winners of three games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 27-9 at home. The Clippers shot 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana went 28-19 in Eastern Conference action and 20-17 on the road a season ago. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.5 last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Lou Williams: out (hip), Patrick Beverley: out (personal).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), Brian Bowen II: day to day (groin), Goga Bitadze: day to day (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

