Trice’s Big Second Half Pushes No. 9 Wisconsin Past Rutgers

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford, left, makes a basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 60-54. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

D’Mitrik Trice had 13 points and five assists and turned in a strong second half to lead No. 9 Wisconsin past Rutgers 60-54 on Friday night.

Trice scored eight points and assisted on another basket in a 12-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 54-44 lead with 4:19 to go.

The game was a classic Big Ten grinder, with teams locking down defensively. Wisconsin (11-3, 5-2 Big Ten) shot 35% from the field, and Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) shot 37%. The Badgers were 6 of- 5 from beyond the arc, and the Scarlet Knights were 2 of 19.

Aleem Ford added 13 points and six rebounds for Wisconsin. Brad Davidson had 14 points and six rebounds.

Wisconsin, helped by a 13-0 run, led by as many as 10 points in the first half. But Rutgers was able to cut the lead to 33-32.

Jacob Young led Rutgers with a game-high 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers didn’t look like a top-10 team in a blowout loss at No. 7 Michigan earlier in the week, but returned to form against Rutgers. The win may not keep them in the top 10, but it got the Badgers back on track.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are finally at full strength. Highly touted recruit Cliff Omoruyi returned after missing the last five games with a sprained right knee. It’s the first time Rutgers has been healthy all season. Now, Rutgers needs to find a way to win after losing five of six games and falling out of the Top 25.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin was crushed by No. 7 Michigan to start the week, but shouldn’t tumble too far with the bounce-back win. Meantime, Rutgers was unranked for the first time this season, and will now have a harder time climbing back into the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Host Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Rutgers: At Penn State on Thursday.