Sports

Warren lifts Hampton past South Carolina Upstate 84-74

The Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Davion Warren had 27 points as Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 84-74 on Friday night.

Warren made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Russell Dean had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Hampton (7-8, 6-4 Big South Conference). Chris Shelton added 16 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points.

Hampton scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Everette Hammond had 19 points for the Spartans (3-11, 3-5). Nevin Zink added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Bruner had 17 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 69-68 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Health News

Bucks hold off Mavericks 112-109 for 4th straight victory

January 15, 2021 9:35 PM

Sports

Patton lifts Cleveland St. over Wright St. 66-64

January 15, 2021 9:31 PM

Other Sports

After slow start against Blackhawks, Lightning find their groove in a hurry

Other Sports

Sean Couturier injured, but Travis Konecny’s first career hat trick, Carter Hart’s goaltending lift Flyers over Penguins, 5-2

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service