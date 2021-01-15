Sports

Pitt suspends freshman forward John Hugley indefinitely

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh suspended forward John Hugley indefinitely for disciplinary reasons on Friday after the freshman was charged with three felonies stemming from an incident last summer.

Hugley, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, is facing two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.

The complaint alleges Hugley was one of two men who entered a car without permission in the early hours of July 19 while the person responsible for the vehicle was sleeping. The car was reported stolen later in the day before being recovered on Aug. 4.

Hugley has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and is averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pitt (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

