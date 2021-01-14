Roddy carries Colorado State past San Jose State 90-57

David Roddy scored 17 points with 14 rebounds to lead Colorado State to a 90-57 win over San Jose State in an Arizona sports and fitness center on Thursday night.

Kendle Moore added 18 points for Colorado State (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), off to its best conference start in program history. Isaiah Stevens added 14 points. John Tonje had 13 points and six rebounds.

Colorado State scored a season-high 46 points in the first half.

Richard Washington had 35 points for the Spartans (2-9, 0-7). Washington has broken 30 points three times this season (with a high of 38) the most by a Spartan since 2011.

San Jose State has spent the last month in Phoenix as COVID-19 precautions set out by Santa Clara County, Calif. preclude full practices and games against outside competition.

