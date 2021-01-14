Sports

Adams leads Jacksonville St. over Tennessee St. 65-64

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.

Darian Adams tied his career high with 21 points and Brandon Huffman scored the game-winner with five seconds to go as Jacksonville State edged Tennessee State 65-64 on Thursday night.

Huffman, who was named Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, added 17 points with five rebounds for Jacksonville State, perhaps his biggest coming in the last 21 seconds. Huffman snatched the rebound of a missed Tennessee State free throw at the 21-second mark and laid the ball in for Jacksonville State's first lead of the second half with five ticks left.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-2 OVC) earned their fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Pal added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ravel Moody scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Tigers (2-7, 1-5). Mark Freeman added 15 points and eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 11 points.

Tennessee State led from the time Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer on his first shot about two minutes into the game all the way until the last five seconds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Johnson II scores 18 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 74-54

January 14, 2021 10:45 PM

Sports

Groves scores 25 to carry E. Washington over S. Utah 75-63

January 14, 2021 10:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service