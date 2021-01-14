Sports

Johnson II scores 18 to lead N. Colorado past Idaho 74-54

The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho

Matt Johnson II had 18 points as Northern Colorado easily defeated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (6-6, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tre’Shon Smoots had 10 points.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-10, 0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached 10 games. Babacar Thiombane added three blocks.

