Broome lifts Morehead St. past E. Illinois 87-61

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill.

Johni Broome had 20 points as Morehead State easily beat Eastern Illinois 87-61 on Thursday night.

Broome hit 9 of 11 shots. He added nine rebounds.

James Baker Jr. had 15 points for Morehead State (8-6, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. De’Von Cooper added 14 points. KJ Hunt Jr. and Skyelar Potter had 10 points each.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points for the Panthers (5-7, 2-3). Kashawn Charles added 13 points. Madani Diarra had eight rebounds.

