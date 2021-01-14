Lipscomb looks for home win vs N. Fla.

North Florida (3-9, 1-1) vs. Lipscomb (8-6, 3-1)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its fourth straight win over North Florida at Allen Arena. The last victory for the Ospreys at Lipscomb was a 91-85 win on March 2, 2017.

STEPPING UP: Lipscomb's Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while Romeao Ferguson has put up 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Ospreys, Jose Placer has averaged 13.7 points while Emmanuel Adedoyin has put up 9.8 points and 4.6 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Placer has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has an assist on 26 of 62 field goals (41.9 percent) across its past three games while North Florida has assists on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams. The Ospreys have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

