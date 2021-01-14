Cleveland hosts New York on 3-game home skid

New York Knicks (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland takes on New York looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and went 11-25 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 23.1 assists per game on 40.3 made field goals last season.

New York went 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game last season, 48.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

Cleveland and New York matchup for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 95-86 on Dec. 29. Julius Randle led the way with 28 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Andre Drummond: day to day (achilles), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (hip), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).