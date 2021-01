Kings hold off Pacers 127-122 with replay help

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, front left, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer moments after Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers 127-122 on Monday night.

Hield finished with 18 points on six 3s as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists.

The Kings held a one-point lead when Sabonis went up underneath the basket and was credited with a bucket when Richaun Holmes was called for goaltending with 1:25 remaining. After a lengthy review, the call was overturned.

After Hield’s 3 made it 121-117, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo missed from beyond the arc. Fox then scored on a soaring one-handed dunk.

Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points, while Oladipo and Doug McDermott scored 21 apiece.

Fox made a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half with the Kings up 65-64. It came 10 seconds after Brogdon’s 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of the 6-foot-10 Holmes.

TIP-INS

Pacers: McDermott had 13 points in the second quarter on 5-of-6 shooting … Myles Turner followed an offensive rebound with a tomahawk dunk in the first half. ... Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren won a challenge in the fourth quarter after Turner was initially called for his fourth foul. The call was overturned and the foul rescinded.

Kings: Holmes had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. ... Sacramento has scored 60 or more points in the first half of five of its 11 games.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It will be the second game in four days between the teams, after the Blazers won 125-99 on Saturday.