Arizona loses Baker for the season with broken wrist

Arizona junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a broken wrist.

Wildcats coach Sean Miller said during his radio show on Monday that X-rays showed a broken bone in Baker's wrist.

Baker was injured in the first half of Saturday's loss to UCLA and did not play in the second half. The 6-foot-5 guard was Arizona's second-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game in his second season since transferring from Kentucky.

Baker scored 33 points in a win over Northern Arizona and had 29 points three games later against Stanford. He had been struggling of late, shooting a combined 4 for 24 in three games before the Wildcats faced UCLA.

Arizona has lost two straight after opening the season 9-1.