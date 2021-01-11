Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle in lineup, makes key catch

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2021 INSTEAD OF 2020 - Football fans shop for souvenirs, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Ohio State, and Alabama will play the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Miami Gardens on Monday night. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

Star receiver Jaylen Waddle made a key third-down catch on Alabama's opening drive of the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 3 Ohio State after returning from an ankle injury.

The junior speedster had not played since breaking his ankle against Tennessee on Oct. 24. He returned to practice last week. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN before the game that if Waddle played, it would be on a limited basis.

Limited but significant early, at least.

Quarterback Mac Jones flipped a pass to Waddle coming across the middle for a 15-yard third-down conversion. Waddle appeared to be limping after the play.

But it kept alive a drive that ended with Najee Harris's one-yard touchdown run.

About 90 minutes before kickoff, Waddle was one of about a dozen Alabama players on the field at Hard Rock Stadium, stretching without pads or a helmet.

Playing in five games, Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards (22.28 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. His 19.1-yard career average per catch is second only to Ozzie Smith in Alabama history.

Waddle was also one of the nation's most dangerous return men.