CSU looks to end streak vs Radford

Radford (7-6, 6-1) vs. Charleston Southern (1-8, 0-5)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks to extend Charleston Southern's conference losing streak to seven games. Charleston Southern's last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 81-64 on March 3, 2020. Radford knocked off Charleston Southern by 15 on the road in its last outing.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja'Quavian Florence and Melvin Edwards Jr. have combined to score 45 percent of Charleston Southern's points this season. For Radford, Fah'Mir Ali, Lewis Djonkam and Xavier Lipscomb have combined to score 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Highlanders points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Buccaneers have scored 66.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALI: Ali has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Highlanders are 1-6 when scoring any fewer than 67.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has scored 66.4 points per game and allowed 75.8 over its five-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have averaged 22.2 free throws per game, including 24.7 per game against conference opponents.

