New Orleans faces Dallas on 3-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (4-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup with Dallas after losing three straight games.

Dallas finished 10-4 in Southwest Division play and 20-18 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 38.4 bench points last season.

New Orleans finished 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (health protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (health protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pelicans: None listed.