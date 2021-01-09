Sports

Hammond scores 21 to lead Monmouth over Marist 80-64

The Associated Press

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Deion Hammond had 21 points as Monmouth defeated Marist 80-64 on Saturday.

Melik Martin had 12 points for Monmouth (4-4, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Hakim Byrd had 15 points for the Red Foxes (6-3, 4-3). Ricardo Wright added 12 points. Jordan Jones had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

