Kreuser carries North Dakota St. over Omaha 71-69

The Associated Press

FARGO, N.D.

Rocky Kreuser recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds and Sam Griesel scored on a jumper as time expired to lead North Dakota State to a 71-69 win over Nebraska Omaha on Friday night.

Griesel had 19 points for North Dakota State (5-6, 5-1 Summit League). Tyree Eady added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wanjang Tut scored a career-high 31 points for the Mavericks (2-11, 0-3), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Marlon Ruffin added 15 points and seven rebounds.

