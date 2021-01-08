Sports

James lifts Jacksonville over North Florida 66-65

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Dontarius James had a career-high 30 points and Kevion Nolan made the go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left as Jacksonville narrowly beat North Florida 66-65 on Friday night.

Nolan had 17 points and five steals for Jacksonville (9-4, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mo Arnold had six rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen tied a career high with 23 points for the Ospreys (2-9, 0-1). Jose Placer added 18 points. Emmanuel Adedoyin had nine assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

