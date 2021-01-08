Sports

Bell leads North Texas over UTSA 77-70

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Thomas Bell had 17 points and three blocks as North Texas defeated UTSA 77-70 on Friday night.

Javion Hamlet had 15 points and six rebounds for North Texas (5-4, 1-0 Conference USA), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Zachary Simmons and Mardrez McBride each had 13 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 26 points for the Roadrunners (4-6, 0-3). Keaton Wallace added 14 points and Jacob Germany had 10 points.

