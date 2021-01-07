Toledo looks to extend streak vs Ohio

Ohio (6-4, 2-2) vs. Toledo (9-3, 4-0)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its seventh straight conference win against Ohio. Toledo's last MAC loss came against the Northern Illinois Huskies 71-50 on March 3, 2020. Ohio won 76-73 at home against Northern Illinois in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dwight Wilson III is averaging 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Rockets have been led by Marreon Jackson, who is averaging 16 points and 4.8 assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Rockets have scored 80.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARREON: Jackson has connected on 33.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 47 over his last five games. He's also converted 97.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 57.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rockets. Toledo has 45 assists on 82 field goals (54.9 percent) across its previous three games while Ohio has assists on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25