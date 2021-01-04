Who will win this year’s Heisman Trophy? Here’s what the oddsmakers say

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws during warm-ups before playing Oklahoma in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP

Receiver DeVonta Smith’s rising star was on full display during the Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against Notre Dame in the 2021 Rose Bowl on Friday with his seven catches for 130 yards and three scores.

Smith’s stunning college career is why he’s an oddsmakers darling (he would be the first wide receiver to claim the trophy) to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy on Tuesday. But what chances do those like Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones have in the eyes of sports gambling? Here are some of the odds for each candidate, according to sports betting sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith holds the trophy after their win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth AP

The receiver stepped up as quarterback Mac Jones’ primary target after Jaylen Waddle went down on Oct. 24 against Tennessee. While Jones connected with Smith on 20 pass plays of at least 20 yards this season, some believe it was the Roll Tide’s 55-17 win over the LSU Tigers on Dec. 5 that could have potentially sealed his Heisman moment of destiny.

Smith had a career day against the Tigers with eight receptions for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns, with his longest catch at 65 yards.

FanDuel: -1000

DraftKings: -1000

Mac Jones (Alabama)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) prepares to throw a pass against Florida during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth AP

What is a star wide receiver without his quarterback? The red shirt junior was 25-of-30 passing for 297 yards and four touchdowns during the Rose Bowl, which was impressive (even though the Heisman voting deadline was on Dec. 21). When Jones was asked about the Heisman following the Rose Bowl win, Jones was all-too candid:

“That’s a rat-poison question.”

FanDuel: +650

DraftKings: +600

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert AP

Who needs a Heisman when you’re considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft? This is where quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s head space should be. According to CBS Sports, this is still believed to be the case even though Lawrence missed two games due to COVID-19 issues. “Because of postponements and cancellations, Lawrence did not play for a 35-day period,” CBS said. “Despite that, he led the Tigers to a sixth straight ACC title and a sixth consecutive CFP berth. Lawrence also led Clemson to the 2018 national championship.”

FanDuel: +1000

DraftKings: +1000

Kyle Trask (Florida)

While he slid on oddsmakers’ Heisman lists, the Florida Gators quarterback will be “remembered for setting single-season school records in passing yards (4,283) and touchdowns (43) marks that rank second and third, respectively, in SEC history,” Gatorsports said. Despite losing 55-20 to Oklahoma in his final game as a Gator, he has no regrets.

“Obviously it’s difficult,” he said according to Gatorsports. “But at the same time, you’ve got to look at the big picture. … It’s just been a wild ride, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. This isn’t the way you want to go out, but when I look back on all the memories and friendships I made here, it’s all worth it.”

FanDuel: +10000

DraftKings: +5000

ESPN will televise the 86th Heisman Trophy ceremony presented by Nissan on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. ET.