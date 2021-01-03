UCLA ends Oregon’s 27-game winning streak

Michaela Onyenwere had a career-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds and No. 11 UCLA held off No. 8 Oregon 73-71 on Sunday, snapping the Ducks’ 27-game winning streak.

In addition to the longest active winning streak in the nation, the Ducks (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) had won 24 straight conference games and 22 consecutive games at Matthew Knight Arena.

Charisma Osborne added 22 points for the well-rested Bruins (6-2, 4-2), who had not played since Dec. 21 when they fell to No. 1 Stanford 61-49 at Pauley Pavilion.

Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points while Angela Dugalic added 13 for the Ducks, who trailed by as many as 11 points in the final quarter but went on a 9-0 run to pull within 71-69 with 2:25 left.

Nyara Sabally hit a pair of free throws to tie it with 1:20 to go but Onyenwere’s layup put the Bruins back in front. After trading turnovers, Oregon got the ball back with seven seconds left but couldn’t score.

No. 1 STANFORD 68, ARIZONA STATE 60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds and Kiana Williams had 16 points to lead Stanford to a victory over stubborn Arizona State.

Haley Jones, who was averaging a double-double, had eight points and seven rebounds and Lexie Hull had seven points for the Cardinal (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12), who have held every opponent to 61 points or fewer.

Jaddan Simmons had 16 points and Taya Hanson had 15 for the Sun Devils (7-3, 3-3), who missed their first 10 field goal attempts and trailed 19-2 before recovering to make it a game.

Arizona State got within four points midway through the third quarter, and Iris Mbulito made a layup to cap a 6-0 that got the Sun Devils within 64-58 with 1:06 remaining. Stanford made three free throws in the final nine seconds.

No. 3 N.C. STATE 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and North Carolina State avoided the type of drama from the first meeting with Boston College by defeating the Eagles.

Raina Perez added 16 points, Jakia Brown-Turner notched 13 points and Jada Boyd had 10 points for the Wolfpack (10-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cunane made all nine of her shots from the field.

N.C. State had its closest call of the season in last month’s 75-69 win at Boston College, rallying from 16 points down in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Soule and Cameron Swartz each scored 14 points for Boston College (4-4, 0-4).

No. 6 ARIZONA 69, CALIFORNIA 33

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with a rout over winless California.

The Wildcats (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) were frustrated after being run out of the McKale Center in a 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford on Friday.

They took it out on the Bears.

Arizona led by 17 after one quarter, 29 at halftime and shot 51% overall. The Wildcats had a 50-22 advantage in the paint, 27-7 on the break and scored 26 points off Cal’s 31 turnovers.

Dalayah Daniels led the Bears (0-9, 0-6) with 12 points.

No. 9 TEXAS A&M 92, FLORIDA 67

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — N’dea Jones had 17 points and 18 rebounds, notching her sixth double-double of the season, and Texas A&M remained unbeaten with a rout at Florida.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for the Aggies (10-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), who opened league play in Gainesville after going undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history. It was Johnson’s first double-double since the season opener.

Florida (7-2, 0-2) kept it fairly close through three quarters, but A&M pulled away in the fourth. The Aggies used a 22-4 run to turn it into a laugher.

No. 10 ARKANSAS 91, MISSOURI 88

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points and Arkansas hit all eight of its free throws in the final 2:08 to beat Missouri.

Amber Ramirez, who was perfect at the line down the stretch, finished with 17 and Makayla Daniels added 16 before she left the game with 1:28 remaining with an injury for the Razorbacks (10-2, 1-1 SEC).

The Tigers trailed by double-digits in the second half but continued to battle, pulling within 66-63 with 7:10 left and the game was close the rest of the way.

Arkansas got back-to-back 3-pointers from Dungee and Destiny Slocum to give itself some breathing room at 72-63, and the Razorbacks needed every bit of it.

Missouri (4-3, 0-2) stayed within four points at 85-81 and again 89-85, but Arkansas was able to hold on.

No. 13 KENTUCKY 92, No. 12 MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, OT

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 10 points in overtime, after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Kentucky to a win over Mississippi State.

The Wildcats were scoreless and down 82-78 midway through overtime when Howard knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing. The game was tied at 84 when Howard made a three-point play at the 1:20 mark. The Bulldogs got a quick bucket but in the final minute Dre’Una Edwards and Howard combined to make 5 of 6 free throws.

The biggest lead for either team was six points and there were 14 lead changes and 10 ties.

KeKe McKinney and Chasity Patterson scored 11 points apiece for Kentucky (9-1, 2-0).

Rickea Jackson scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (6-2, 1-1).

No. 16 MICHIGAN 84, No. 15 NORTHWESTERN 63

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 and Leigha Brown scored 22 and Michigan beat Northwestern.

Brown and Hillmon each scored 20 in the first half. Brown’s jumper with 6:58 left in the third quarter put the Wolverines up 35 (64-29) for their largest lead of the game.

In its second game since a 22-day layoff due to COVID-19-related issues last month, Michigan has outscored the opposition by an average of 64 points per contest. The Wolverines beat Wisconsin 92-49 on New Year’s Eve.

Michigan entered averaging 88.5 points per game (10th nationally).

The Wolverines (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) used a 10-0 run in a first quarter that saw them shoot 10 for 12, including 6 for 6 from 3-point range. Brown went 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and Michigan led 28-13 at the end of one.

The lead grew to 55-26 by halftime.

Michigan finished shooting 63% (29 for 46), which included 8 for 13 from beyond the arc. Hillmon and Brown combined to shoot 18 for 24 and Hillmon grabbed 12 rebounds.

Sydney Wood scored 19 points for Northwestern (4-2, 2-2) and Lindsey Pulliam 13.

No. 19 TEXAS 74, IOWA STATE 59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack that included Charli Collier’s double-double and Texas defeated Iowa State.

Collier and Karisma Ortiz both scored 14 points with Collier grabbing 14 rebounds. DeYona Gaston added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference).

Both teams entered with four-game winning streaks.

Ashley Joens scored 19 points for the Cyclones (6-4, 1-2) but it was a struggle for the conference’s leading scorer (25.9).

No. 25 MICHIGAN STATE 71, PURDUE 64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Nia Clouden scored 13 of her 23 points in the final 10-plus minutes to help Michigan State turn aside a feisty Purdue rally and preserve the Spartans’ best start to a season in eight years.

Alisia Smith added 15 points in her first double-digit scoring game, and Julia Ayrault scored 10 as Michigan State (8-0, 3-0) stretched its win streak to eight games, its first 8-0 start since the 2012-13 season.

The win also marks the first time Michigan State opened Big Ten play 3-0 since the 2013-14 season.

Kayana Traylor scored 16 points to lead Purdue (5-3, 2-2), which was seeking win No. 300 for coach Sharon Versyp.