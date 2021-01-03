Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Willis lifts Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 66-59

The Associated Press

NEWARK, Del.

Payton Willis had 17 points as College of Charleston topped Delaware 66-59 on Sunday.

Zep Jasper added 13 points for the Cougars (3-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) and Cameron Copeland chipped in 10 points.

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Blue Hens (3-4, 1-1). Dylan Painter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Johnny McCoy had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

N.C. State moves to 10-0 by beating Boston College 76-57

January 03, 2021 4:10 PM

Sports

Williams, Carter lift Hartford over Binghamton 77-74

January 03, 2021 4:10 PM

Sports

Ski Report

January 03, 2021 4:08 PM

Sports

Ski Report

January 03, 2021 4:07 PM

Sports

Battle carries George Washington past Duquesne 75-73

January 03, 2021 4:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service