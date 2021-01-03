N. Dakota looks to sweep Kansas City

Kansas City (4-6, 0-1) vs. North Dakota (2-8, 2-2)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota goes for the season sweep over Kansas City after winning the previous matchup in Grand Forks. The teams last played each other on Jan. 2, when Kansas City made just seven foul shots on 14 attempts while the Fighting Hawks hit 22 of 29 en route to a 52-45 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City's Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have combined to score 28 percent of all Roos scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyree Ihenacho has directly created 43 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has six field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roos are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 66 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-6 when allowing 74 or more points and 2-2 when holding opponents below 74.

STREAK STATS: Kansas City has lost its last five road games, scoring 53.4 points, while allowing 66 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-best mark in the country. The North Dakota offense has averaged just 61.7 points through 10 games (ranked 265th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25