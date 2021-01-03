Oral Roberts (4-5, 1-0) vs. Nebraska Omaha (2-9, 0-1)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha seeks revenge on Oral Roberts after dropping the first matchup in Omaha. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 2, when Nebraska Omaha made only six 3-pointers on 12 attempts while the Golden Eagles hit 15 of 34 behind the arc en route to a 12-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Matt Pile has averaged 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Mavericks. Complementing Pile is Ayo Akinwole, who is producing 9.6 points per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Kevin Obanor, who is averaging 20.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.OUTSTANDING OBANOR: Obanor has connected on 42.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 16 over the last three games. He's also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 0-5 when they score 80 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 80 points. The Mavericks are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 2-1 when holding opponents below 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha has 36 assists on 84 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Oral Roberts has assists on 37 of 83 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 84.2 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 26th among Division I teams. The Nebraska Omaha defense has allowed 78.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 229th overall).

