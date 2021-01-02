Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Weber State pulls away in 2nd half, beats Utah Valley 70-62

The Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah

Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 14 points to lead Weber State to a 70-62 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday.

Isiah Brown added 12 points and Cody Carlson had 10 for Weber State (4-3), which closed the game on a 14-7 run.

Jamison Overton scored 19 points for Utah Valley (2-5). Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Weber State shot 42% (22 of 52) from the field, compared to 41% (23 of 56) Utah Valley. The Wildcats knocked down eight 3-pointers and finished 18 of 23 from the free-throw line.

The game was tied 10 times and had 16 lead changes.

