Smoots scores 16 to lead N. Colorado over Montana 64-62

The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont.

Tre’Shon Smoots came off the bench to score 16 points and assisted on a basket by Bodie Hume with 1.0 seconds left to lift Northern Colorado to a 64-62 win over Montana on Saturday.

Hume had 14 points for Northern Colorado (5-3, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Daylen Kountz added 14 points.

Robby Beasley III had 12 points for the Grizzlies (3-6, 0-3). Brandon Whitney added 10 points. Kyle Owens had 10 points.

January 02, 2021 9:28 PM
